BBB makes another acquisition

Months after a flurry of activity, BBB Industries announced it is expanding further into Europe with its latest deal.

The company acquired MAPCO Autotechnik in Germany. It’s the fifth company BBB has acquired since 2019. And the latest announcement comes just months after announcing a series of other deals.

This is BBB’s first foray into German. MAPCO specializes in the design and distribution of nondiscretionary spare parts and accessories across five product segments: steering/suspension parts, brakes, drive train/bearings, engine environment/filters, and electric/accessories.

It has nine regional centers across the country, serving a car parc of over 50 million vehicles. MAPCO, founded in 1977, also has offices in the U.K. and France to service the continent.

“MAPCO is a lauded brand throughout Europe with the reputation of offering quality-certified automotive replacement parts to its customers,” said Duncan Gillis, BBB’s CEO. “With this acquisition, we add approximately 30,000 part numbers into our existing product portfolio. The combination is unparalleled. We are tremendously excited to be in Germany working alongside MAPCO’s management team to bring remarkable value to our existing and new customer relationships with superior products and service.”