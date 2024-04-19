B.C. jobber acquired by Uni-Select

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Gilbert Supply Company is now part of Uni-Select, expanding the company’s presence in British Columbia.

Started in 1982, Gilbert has expanded to five locations in B.C.’s Okanagan Region with 70 employees, which Uni-Select’s announcement pointed out as “the backbone of its success.” Uni-Select highlighted the distributor’s growth as a family-owned company, becoming known for its top-notch customer service and ties to the community.

“From the outset, our interactions with Uni-Select and Bumper to Bumper have been characterized by profound mutual respect and a spirit of collaboration. This partnership feels like a natural progression, promising a bright and prosperous future for our teams and the communities we serve,” said Trevor Gilbert, president of Gilbert Supply Company.

Its locations are in Vernon, Kamloops, Merritt, Salmon Arm and Armstrong. The company offers automotive and industrial parts and services.

“We’re thrilled to begin this new venture, merging the heritage of a respected family business with our corporation’s reach,” said Émilie Gaudet, president and chief operating officer of Uni-Select. “This acquisition is more than a business transaction; it represents a blending of mutual values and visions, aimed at elevating our service quality and community involvement to new levels.”

Gilbert acquired two locations in the region from West-Can Auto Parts in 2019. The Vernon, Kamloops and Merritt locations were rebranded as Bumper to Bumper locations at that time.

‘’With this transaction, we are committed to uphold our dedication to quality and service excellence, while leveraging this synergy to enhance our collective capabilities, ensuring we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our valued customers,” Gaudet added.