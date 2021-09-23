On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer speaks with J.D. Ney, the Canadian automotive practice lead at J.D. Power.

A recent study from the data and analytics company ranked customer satisfaction among dealer and non-dealer service and repair centres. It also found that business in the aftermarket dropped by more than a quarter in 2021.

So what does this mean for the aftermarket going ahead? What patterns may hold? What should shops be taking away from all of this? Ney answers those questions and more on the latest episode of ASW Conversations: How shop business has changed.

“The numbers in our study for the 2021 study were so different than what we’ve seen in the past, and in fact reversed a decades-old trend of more revenue market share in this marketplace moving away from the aftermarket and towards new car dealers. And this is the first year that I can remember where that trend reversed.”

