ASW Conversations: Automakers talk EV education

At the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow, we put key questions to several OE leaders.

In this episode of Auto Service World Conversations, we highlight their plans for consumer education on electric vehicles, what they see as the gaps and how they’re working to help bring customers along and prepare them for the transition to electrification.

In this episode, you’ll hear from Holly Broome, national marketing manager of Chevrolet cars and crossovers, Brad Horn, product communications manager at Stellantis Canada, Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Car Canada and Alexa Desjardins, vehicle line manager for BEV and commercial vehicles, at Ford Motor Company of Canada.

They all agreed that a large knowledge gap exists for electric vehicles in Canada. They’re working on bridging that gap and making the transition smoother. Click the banner above to hear what they have to say or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library: