AARO, CFIB partner up

A new partnership between the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business will give AARO members free membership to the CFIB.

Members will have access to CFIB offerings, such as business support, savings programs and independent business advocacy.

Specifically, members will get access to things like complimentary and unlimited access to CFIB’s bilingual business counsellors to assist the shop owner or staff with almost any business-related issue, such as human resources, compliance, regulation, employment standards, labour laws and more.

Business owners will also be able to attend CFIB webinars for free. CFIB also has savings programs such as payment processing, payroll processing, worldwide courier/shipping, banking discounts and others that can save members more than $5,000 per year.

Members with questions, please contact Patty Kettles, AARO’s manager of events and programs at 1-800-268-5400 ext. 3, 613-558-5821 or patty.kettles@aaro.ca.

Members are being asked to watch their inboxes for more details from CFIB. A welcome email from CFIB with your individual membership number is on the way with all necessary information to access membership services.