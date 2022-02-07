ZF expands TRW corner module offerings

TRW’s corner module product line expanded with 637 new part numbers last year, bringing its total coverage to 376 million vehicles.

The additions all came in 2021. They include 170 chassis components covering nearly 117 million vehicles in operation (VIO), 301 suspension components covering more than 211 million VIO and 112 braking components covering almost 52 million VIO.

Coverage of the new SKU includes a stabilizer bar link kit for Ford Escape 2013-2019 and Lincoln MKC 2015-2019; control arm for Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Avalanche, Suburban and various other GM models from 2002-2019; and brake pad kit for various 2017-2020 Audi models.