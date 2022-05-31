West Coast Classic golf tourney is back

Lordco Auto Parts is teaming up with CARPAK Distributing Corp. to present the 2022 Stan Kingshott West Coast Classic this summer.

The charity golf event is back after being put on hold for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s held in memory of tournament co-founder and former president of CARPAK Distributing Corp. Stan Kingshott.

The event will run on Aug. 8 at Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, B.C., a prestigious private golf course and the oldest in the Lower Mainland.

There is limited availability to play, with the event capped at 36 teams of four players each. Because this is a popular event, those interested in attending are asked to save the date and add their name to the event list.

The event raises money for charities in British Columbia.