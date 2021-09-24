Weekly webinars scheduled head of AAPEX

Want a tune-up on professional development before heading to AAPEX? Show organizers are set to run weekly webinars to get you ready heading into Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week.

Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Eastern, free hour-long webinars will be hosted in the lead-up to AAPEX. It’s all in an effort “to keep attendees ahead of the curve on important topics trending in the automotive aftermarket,” an announcement said.

Registration is required for each webinar, which can be done at the AAPEX website or through the links below.

This year’s schedule is:

AAPEX will run in-person from Nov. 2-4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. Attendees will have to show proof of vaccination of a negative PCR test result to attend.

The SEMA Show, which runs one day extra, has not announced health and safety measures beyond what is already in place by local health authorities.