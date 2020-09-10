Wakefield launches ‘Genius’ tool to help manage oil inventory

Wakefield Canada, makers and marketers of Castrol-branded products, has launched an exclusive tool to help repair shops manage their inventory of motor oil based on the specific vehicles in their local trading area.

“Oil Genius” recommends the best products for shops to stock, given the local car parc.

“It is so important for shops to understand the types of vehicles they have around their business, so they know what products are the most important to carry, “says Shannon Spano, vice president of sales at Wakefield Canada. “Workshops need to be competitive and efficient to make a profit, especially with all the challenges this year has brought.”

Wakefield’s Oil Genius uses vehicle registration data, vehicle specifications and postal code information to generate detailed reports that summarize the vehicles and oil specs for their local trading area as well as ages and incomes of people in the local trading area. Based on that key data, it produces a complete list of market potential, as well as the applicable Castrol products. The automotive service provider can then work with the Wakefield territory sales manager to confidently choose the right product, grades, and package sizes required to meet the needs of that particular location’s customer base.

“It means our customers can order the right product and the right pack sizes for their specific customers” Spano said. “That means they can optimize their business and maximize their profit.”

Oil Genius is offered as part of Wakefield Business Solutions which includes technology, tools and programs designed to help customers streamline their businesses and gain competitive advantage.