Volvo Canada awards 10,000th customer of 2019

2019 ended in a big way for Volvo Cars Canada. Not only was it the 60th year of operation for Volvo Cars in Canada, 2019 also represented the first time since 2005 that over 10,000 new Volvo cars were sold during the year.

To celebrate these milestones, an unsuspecting couple from King City and their newborn baby were surprised with a pre-paid 42 month lease on their brand new 2019 XC60 R-Design, the 10,000th unit sold in Canada.

Jason, Olga and baby Gabriel picked up their vehicle from Volvo of Mississauga just before Cristmas.

Adam Kostanowicz, director of sales for Volvo Cars Canada, was on hand to present the keys to the family and inform them that they would not need to make any payments for the duration of their entire lease period.

“Today marked a historic day for Volvo and we were thrilled to be able to surprise a young family with the 10,000th unit at no cost to them,” he said. “This unit benchmark would not have been possible without the dedication and continued efforts of our employees and Retailers and we look forward to even more growth for Volvo Cars in Canada in 2020 and beyond.”

“We are so grateful to both Volvo Cars Canada and to the Volvo of Mississauga team for this incredible gesture,” said Jason. “We invested considerable time looking for a vehicle that would best suit our family needs and with a new baby, safety was one of the largest factors in our decision to pick Volvo. We also loved the XC60’s styling, tech features and how it handled on the road.”

“We are very proud to be a part of this milestone celebration and to deliver the 10,000th vehicle of 2019,” said Rob McMillan, dealer principal of Volvo of Mississauga. “After 50 years in operation, Volvo of Mississauga looks forward to many more years of continued partnership.”

Volvo Car Canada reported sales of 10,155 vehicles in 2019, compared to 9,217 vehicles in 2018, representing an increase of 10.2 percent.

www.volvocars.com