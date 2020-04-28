Vintage ads recommends unique use for old motor oil

Dave Mariash of Corner Auto in Lac du Bonnet, Man., sent in a couple of advertisements from a simpler time.

In this one, it seems the toxic properties of used motor oil were not as well understood.

And in this one, the idea of suspending a baby from a hammock in the back seat of a speeding vehicle seemed like a good one.

“Yes, things were a bit different back then!” he writes.

Have you seen notable automotive ads that would never work today? We’d love to see them. Send them to allan@newcom.ca.