News   April 28, 2020   by Allan Janssen

Vintage ads recommends unique use for old motor oil

Dave Mariash of Corner Auto in Lac du Bonnet, Man., sent in a couple of advertisements from a simpler time.

 

In this one, it seems the toxic properties of used motor oil were not as well understood.

 

 

And in this one, the idea of suspending a baby from a hammock in the back seat of a speeding vehicle seemed like a good one.

 

“Yes, things were a bit different back then!” he writes.

 

Have you seen notable automotive ads that would never work today? We’d love to see them. Send them to allan@newcom.ca.

 

