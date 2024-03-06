Vast hosts first convention as part of O’Reilly family

Leaders from O’Reilly Automotive joined hundreds from across the Canadian automotive aftermarket for Vast-Auto Distribution’s annual convention in Montreal last month.
O’Reilly announced in December 2023 that it had acquired Vast-Auto. Chief executive officer Brad Beckham was in attendance at the event, which took place at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, and interacted with guests to exchange ideas and insights.
The convention saw more than 650 attendees from parts stores, repair shops, suppliers and Vast Auto Distribution team members. The agenda was packed with presentations, including the unveiling of the new Parts City Auto Parts program for stores and the Certified Auto Repair program designed specifically for repair shops. In addition, participants took part in a variety of seminars related to M 360 Mechanic, Auto Mecano, and OCTO Auto Service Plus.
A Friday night trade show saw more than 80 vendors showcase their latest automotive products.
The convention culminated in a gala evening on Saturday, where attendees celebrated and numerous prizes were awarded. The grand prize, a 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES adorned in the banner’s colours, was won by Jean-François and Gabriel Bolduc, owners of M 360 Mechanic Alma. The event not only served as a platform for learning and networking but also showcased Vast-Auto Distribution’s new brand image, programs, and plans for transitioning to new banners.
