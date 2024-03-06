Vast hosts first convention as part of O’Reilly family

Vast-Auto Distribution Stores of the Year in Quebec (tie): Perry Auto Laval – Perry Wener and Distribution BAMM – Martin Boulet

Leaders from O’Reilly Automotive joined hundreds from across the Canadian automotive aftermarket for Vast-Auto Distribution’s annual convention in Montreal last month.

O’Reilly announced in December 2023 that it had acquired Vast-Auto. Chief executive officer Brad Beckham was in attendance at the event, which took place at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, and interacted with guests to exchange ideas and insights.

Vast-Auto Distribution Store of the Year in Ontario: Robins Auto Parts – Kulvir Singh and Jagvarinder Singh Dhaliwal

The convention saw more than 650 attendees from parts stores, repair shops, suppliers and Vast Auto Distribution team members. The agenda was packed with presentations, including the unveiling of the new Parts City Auto Parts program for stores and the Certified Auto Repair program designed specifically for repair shops. In addition, participants took part in a variety of seminars related to M 360 Mechanic, Auto Mecano, and OCTO Auto Service Plus.

A Friday night trade show saw more than 80 vendors showcase their latest automotive products.

Vast-Auto Distribution Store of the Year in Atlantic: Atlantic Auto Parts Resource – Scott Langin

The convention culminated in a gala evening on Saturday, where attendees celebrated and numerous prizes were awarded. The grand prize, a 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES adorned in the banner’s colours, was won by Jean-François and Gabriel Bolduc, owners of M 360 Mechanic Alma. The event not only served as a platform for learning and networking but also showcased Vast-Auto Distribution’s new brand image, programs, and plans for transitioning to new banners.

Winners were announced in several categories:

Vast-Auto Distribution Stores of the Year in Quebec (tie):

Perry Auto Laval – Perry Wener

Distribution BAMM – Martin Boulet

Vast-Auto Distribution Store of the Year in Ontario:

Robins Auto Parts – Kulvir Singh and Jagvarinder Singh Dhaliwal

Vast-Auto Distribution Store of the Year in Atlantic

Atlantic Auto Parts Resource – Scott Langin

Vast-Auto Distribution Repair Shop of the Year:

Pneus Varennes Inc. – Jean-Pierre Lavigne and Paul Péloquin

Auto Mecano Shop of the Year:

Centre de Mécanique L.G.M. – Guy Villeneuve

OCTO Auto Service Plus Shop of the Year:

Atelier Mécanique Stéphane Lemire – Stéphane Lemire

M 360 Mechanic Shop of the Year:

M 360 Mechanic Mont-Laurier – Martin Gauthier

Supplier of the Year:

FCS Automotive

Manufacturing Representative of the Year in Quebec:

Dorman Products – Éric Normandin

Manufacturing Representative of the Year in Ontario:

Troy Snider – Grant Brothers Sales

Manufacturing Representative of the Year in Atlantic: