Vancouver auto show scrapped for 2023

The New Car Dealers Association of BC (NCDA) has announced the cancellation of the Vancouver International Auto Show.

It was set to run March 22-26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

Organizers said the “difficult decision” was made due to continuing challenges in the supply chain that are plaguing the automotive industry.

“For the last several months, we have been working with vehicle manufacturers and other partners in anticipation of returning in person to celebrate the 100th edition in the traditional auto show in March,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the NCDA. “Unfortunately, ongoing global supply chain issues mean that a number of manufacturers and distributors are not in a position to commit to participating in many North American auto shows, including Vancouver.”

The lack of participation from automakers means the group wouldn’t put on the type of show that would meet the expectations of organizers and automotive enthusiasts, he added.

“We want to extend our thanks to the many dealership members, partners, sponsors, industry partners — and especially auto enthusiasts from across this province, for their patience and understanding,” Qualey said.

Just the week before, Ford announced it wouldn’t participate in any Canadian automotive show. The Detroit automaker reasoned its decision by saying it is looking for new ways to connect with consumers following its investments in electrification.

The Montreal International Auto Show is scheduled for Jan. 20-29. A late-November announcement highlighted that upwards of three-quarters of the most popular brands and models would be on display.

“The shortage and lack of inventory [due] to the global supply chain issues [affect] the entire industry and our show as well,” said Luis Pereira, the show’s executive director. “Some manufacturers will not be present, but those who will be with us are very excited to present their products to the enthusiasts.”

Toronto’s Canadian International Auto Show is set to run Feb. 17-26. Tickets recently went on sale for the 50th anniversary show.