Uni-Select Canada joins the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Uni-Select Inc. announced today that, effective June 1st 2020, Uni-Select Canada Inc. has joined the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, a global network of independent automotive warehouse distributors, forming the largest Canadian group in this sector.

“We are glad to join the Alliance as we are both driven by entrepreneurial spirit and have a strong commitment to the aftermarket,” said Brent Windom, president and chief executive officer of Uni- Select. “This association will enable Uni-Select to accelerate our technological development while reducing development time to deliver world class data management metrics across our customer spectrum.”

He said that while both organizations and their respective brands will remain fully independent, he expects that collaboration will drive increased brand recognition for Bumper to Bumper in North America, and will maximize the impact of our newly launched Bumper to Bumper Auto Service program.”

“Uni-Select is an outstanding company led by some fine people, some of whom I have known for decades,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “They have an extensive footprint and an even more impressive reputation, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Alliance. We are confident this relationship will be mutually beneficial, and we look forward to working together and supporting our channel partners.”

Washbish added that after working in the industry with Uni-Select President and CEO Brent Windom since 1982, he is thrilled to now work even more closely with Windom through the Alliance.

The addition of Uni-Select to the group brings the Alliance’s Canadian member count to 6 and overall shareholder count to 48. It also aligns the Bumper to Bumper brands in North America.

As a fully-participatory member, Uni-Select will utilize Alliance technology platforms, North American sweepstakes, the Certified Service Center program, and more.



Headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Uni-Select has over 6,000 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. It supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select Bumper To Bumper, Auto Parts Plus, and FinishMaster store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 175 automotive refinish company-owned stores supporting over 30,000 customers annually and is the primary supplier to more than 5,500 collision repair centre customers.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 175 company-owned stores. www.uniselect.com

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. is a leading global aftermarket distribution and marketing program group. It is comprised of 48 shareholders throughout North and South America. Together, these members supply parts to more than 2,400 corporate and jobber affiliated stores and more than 3,700 Certified Service Centers. Members go to market as Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper in the United States, and as Auto Value in Canada, Latin America, and South America. The Alliance is a member of TEMOT International Auto Parts.

