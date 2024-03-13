Transport and Travel Safety Tips You Need to Know

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, for a short trip or a long-distance one, transport is always going to be a major consideration you have to make. Traveling via car, plane, or some form of public transport will all come with their own safety considerations.

If you have a trip coming up, here are some things you can think about to ensure you’re thoroughly prepared, both mentally and physically.

Use Reliable Services

When traveling abroad, make sure to always opt for reputable and licensed transportation services to help minimise risks and keep yourself safe. For example, you can use an Executive Car Service LAX to get safely from the airport to your hotel, and use reputable car hailing apps if you need to move about.

Avoid any unmarked or unofficial vehicles, and make sure you double-check registration plates when you get picked up. When in doubt, get help from local authorities to make sure you’re as safe as possible.

Be Prepared for Emergencies

No matter how cautious you are, things can always happen that are out of your control. It’s important to familiarize yourself with emergency procedures and have contact information for roadside assistance services readily available, especially when you’re far from home.

In the event of a breakdown or accident, make sure you contact local authorities immediately, and get your vehicle to a safe spot. Being able to speak the local language becomes extra important in cases like this.

Weather Awareness

Weather can play a huge role in your travel plans, and can even cause a whole lot of stress. Try to stay informed about the upcoming weather forecasts and adjust your travel plans and driving behaviour accordingly.

Poor weather conditions like rain storms, hail, snow, or fog can all seriously impact road conditions and visibility. Travel carefully, reduce your speed, and increase your following distance to ensure a safe trip if you’re behind the wheel.

Check Ticket Prices and Routes

Before getting on any form of public transport, always verify the ticket prices, routes, destinations, seat numbers, etc., to avoid confusion, overcharging, or even worse – getting lost.

You should also always be aware of strangers offering unsolicited assistance with ticket purchases, as they could always have ulterior motives. If you need any assistance, rather stick to asking those in charge, and avoid putting yourself in a vulnerable position.

Plan Rest Stops

If you’re a serious road-tripper and planning on making a long-distance drive, make sure to plan regular rest stops along your route to fight off fatigue and stay alertness.

Take breaks at least every two hours (or more often, if needed) to stretch your legs, rehydrate, and refresh your mind. Drowsy driving can be a serious hazard so avoid it as far as you can.

Be Mindful of Jet Lag

Finally, keep in mind that travelling across multiple time zones can seriously disrupt your sleep patterns and lead to jet lag, which can be pretty unpleasant.

Make sure to stay hydrated, and try to gradually adjust your sleep schedule before your departure. Allow yourself some time to rest and adjust to the new time zone before you get stuck into draining holiday activities.