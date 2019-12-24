Tinsel and trees: How you added a little colour to your stores

We asked how you celebrated for the holidays. These are just some of the pictures we received.
Connie Edelmann of City Auto Parts in Medicine Hat, Alta., sent in this picture of a very unique Christmas tree created in the company’s small showroom. It was a tree stacked with gift suggestions!
Christmas decor at Auto Electric Service Ltd. in Regina, Sask.
Frosted windows and candy canes in Regina.
A tree, complete with presents and stockings at Auto Electric Service in Regina, Man.
A great wreath made of pine cones found in a customer’s engine compartment! Found at a repair shop in Ottawa, Ont.
Christmas Spirit at Morinville Bumper to Bumper in Morinville, Alta.
A Lego Christmas at Foreman’s Integra Tire Auto Centre in Langley, B.C.
A client was kind enough to install some lights at Foreman’s Integra Tire Auto Centre in Langley, B.C.
Shelby Butcher sent in this picture of a “tired” old Christmas tree at Precision Automotive Centre, in Ajax Ont.
How about this ‘Christmas Tree’ that is on display at City Auto Parts in Medicine Hat, Alta., for the local drag racers and stock car racers who support the store.
Thanks for all your pictures! Enjoy your holidays, everyone!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Have your say: