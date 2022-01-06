The Mufflerman grows its presence

The Mufflerman is expanding its presence in Ontario after making an acquisition.

The company has purchased Superior Tire & Auto. The move will nearly double the number of stores for The Mufflerman, taking it from 12 stores to 22.

Argyle Capital Partners, which acquired The Mufflerman last spring, made the announcement Jan. 4.

Superior Tire has 10 stores in the Greater Toronto Area, plus a location in Barrie. The Mufflerman’s 12 locations are spread out through southwestern Ontario.

Superior Tire was founded in 1942. Argyle’s announcement confirmed that all employees will remain with the business. The Superior Tire name will not be changed. Its franchisees and operators will continue to lead their locations as a distinct division of The Mufflerman. Stores under The Mufflerman banner are corporately owned rather than franchised.

“We are extremely excited about the combination of these two iconic auto repair and tire shops,” said Frank Bongiovanni, president of Superior Tire. “We know The Mufflerman and Superior Tire share a focus on the customer experience that is unparalleled in the industry and are looking forward to continued growth and success.”

Costa Haitas, The Mufflerman’s president, pointed out the rich history of Superior Tire.

“Superior Tire’s long and successful history as well as its prominent locations, provide a strategic advantage for the combined business to offer even greater quality, service and trust to all our customers,” he said in an announcement. “With the addition of Superior Tire, we will become one of the largest auto repair, tire and service groups in Ontario. I look forward to working with the entire Superior Tire team and continuing the steep tradition that both operations exemplify.”

The Mufflerman opened its doors in 1964 in Sarnia. It was owned by the Brouwer family until March 2021 when Argyle bought the company.

“Finding the right partners to take over our family business was of critical importance to us,” said John Brouwer Jr., then-president of the Mufflerman. Haitas worked alongside the family until taking over as president.