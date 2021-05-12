Argyle acquires The Mufflerman Inc.

Argyle Capital Partners has acquired The Mufflerman Inc. from the Brouwer family. The transaction closed on Mar. 1, 2021.

The Mufflerman was started in 1964 by John Brouwer Sr. as Sarnia’s “First Exclusive Muffler Shop”.

In 1996, the business was taken over by John’s four sons and nephew. With 12 locations servicing Southwestern Ontario, The Mufflerman has evolved to provide complete automotive repair and service to all aspects of the vehicle.

“Finding the right partners to take over our family business was of critical importance to us,” said John Brouwer Jr., president of the Mufflerman. “We look forward to working with Argyle and carrying on the traditions that have made us successful. Our employees and customers are the focus of what we do every day and we know that will remain.”

Costa Haitas will work alongside the Brouwer family in a transition period and become the new president of The Mufflerman. Haitas brings more than 20 years of experience in the auto repair, tire and automotive aftermarket industries. “I am honoured to partner with the Argyle team in the acquisition of a truly iconic Southwestern Ontario business,” Haitas said. “We look forward to continuing the proud tradition of excellence in quality, service and trust that has served the Brouwer family and The Mufflerman customers for over 57 years. I am excited about working with the dedicated employees and Store Managers, many of whom have over 30 years of experience and dedication to their positions.”

“From our first meeting with the Brouwer family we knew that the commitment to providing only the best service to customers was the cornerstone of the Mufflerman way,” added Glenn Gatcliffe, partner at Argyle. “The strong cash flow generation, recession resilience and favourable macro trends present an opportunity for continued and sustainable growth. We are excited about working with the entire Mufflerman team and Costa as we continue the Brouwer family tradition of hard work and ethically fulfilling the customer’s needs.”