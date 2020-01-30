The Group to meet in Texas in April

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) will hold a combined national conference and expo for members of Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association.

The meeting, with its “Together Towards Tomorrow” theme will be held April 26-29 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

“We have had two very successful combined meetings so we are looking forward to our third joint conference as we set goals for 2020 and plan for the new decade,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “With the continued growth of The Group, we are seeing the notable results of the collaboration between Pronto and Federated members. They, along with our supplier partners, have seen positive growth and business enhancement because of our joint venture.”

During the national conference, a vendor booth show will be held on April 27 and 28. Members from both groups will also attend one-on-one supplier meetings and informational breakout sessions.

There will be several networking opportunities for members of The Group and their supplier partners to interact, including breakfasts, a welcome reception, and the annual awards luncheon scheduled for April 27. A special reception and dinner will also be held on April 28, followed the next day by the Toys for Tots Charity Golf Outing at the Cowboys Golf Club.

www.thegroupapsg.com