AAPEX opens registration

Registration for AAPEX 2024 is now open, scheduled for Nov. 5-7 at Las Vegas’ Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum, bringing together the global automotive aftermarket to preview new products and technologies, network, and learn technical and business management skills.

The show floor will offer product and technology displays from more than 2,500 exhibiting companies in nearly 5,500 booths.

With the new expansion into Caesars Forum, attendees will have greater opportunities to see more products from more exhibitors, including new areas on the show floor dedicated to delivering training, insights, and the latest trends on electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and sustainability in the aftermarket.

New this year, AAPEX will welcome the Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association (ATRA) Powertrain Expo, which will take place in Joe’s Garage, adding approximately 100 exhibitors and hundreds of transmission professionals to the event. The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) has also moved its 2024 membership conference to November to be held in conjunction with AAPEX and the AWDA Business Conference in Las Vegas. This increased collaboration with industry groups and expanded exhibitor space represent greater opportunities across the supply chain and set the stage for this year’s event to be the largest ever.

As part of the ATRA Powertrain Expo in Joe’s Garage, service and repair professionals will find an entire floor dedicated to meeting their needs, including the one-of-a-kind, built-out shop equipped with 10 bays, lifts, and running vehicles for hands-on learning and tool and equipment demos. This space on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo will also include the Powertrain Expo, plus training theatres and special sections for tire servicing, diagnostics/telematics/shop management solutions, tools and equipment, transmission suppliers, and the Electric Vehicle Experience.

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada announced the return of Canada Night but with a different look. It will be held outdoors at the Palazzo Pool Deck at The Venetian on November 5 from 5:30-8:30. More details on the event can be found here.

Attendees will have access to more than 100 training opportunities, including AAPEX-programmed sessions led by industry trainers and exhibitor-supplied training. All segments of the automotive aftermarket supply chain will be represented at AAPEX, providing attendees with opportunities to network and share knowledge and ideas.

Registration is $40 through June 28, increasing to $60 after June 28 and to $120 after Sept. 27. Attendees who register before Sept. 28 will receive badges in the mail, avoiding a stop at onsite registration and instead maximizing their time on the show floor. With more than 136,000 industry professionals expected to be in Las Vegas during the event, attendees should also make their hotel reservations now using onPeak, the official AAPEX housing partner, for discounted rates at conveniently located Las Vegas hotels.

Visit here to register. You can relive last year’s show here.