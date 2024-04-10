Here’s how Lordco celebrated 50 years at its trade show

Lordco marked a major milestone at its annual trade show.

The B.C.-based Western Canadian automotive aftermarket parts distributor hosted its 34th annual show on the PNE grounds. Held Apirl 3-4, the Coliseum portion saw suppliers from hard parts to recreational products set up booths to not just educate attendees about their latest offerings, but offer limited-time show deals. Over at the Agridome, tool companies also offered hands-on demonstrations of their latest offerings for professionals.

In all, there were more than 400 exhibitors taking part in the show. This year marked 50 years from the opening of the company’s first location. The show marked the occasion with not just a special 50-year logo, but highlights of the company over the years.

34th Annual Lordco Trade Show