The aftermarket banner Canadians prefer

NAPA AutoPro topped the list as not only the preferred automotive aftermarket choice for Canadians but recorded the highest score overall.

The J.D. Power 2022 Canada Customer Service Index—Long-Term (CSI-LT) Study reported that NAPA’s automotive service centres ranked highest in customer service satisfaction compared to aftermarket competitors with a score of 868 on a 1,000-point scale.

NAPA also finished ahead of the top choice for dealers — Lexus dealerships finished atop that category with a score of 829. Following NAPA in the aftermarket segment were Great Canadian Oil Change with a score of 826 and Midas in third with a score of 813.

The study measures service usage and satisfaction among owners of vehicles between four and 12 years old. It analyzes customer experience in both warranty and non-warranty service visits. Overall satisfaction is based on five factors which are weighted: Service quality (32%); vehicle pick-up (20%); service facility (17%); service initiation (16%); and service advisor (15%).

The study received responses from more than 8,600 vehicle owners between April and June 2022.

The aftermarket segment average score was 810. Apart from the top three, Jiffy Lube finished fourth with a score of 810 and was the only other one to place at or above the average. Those that placed below average were Costco (802), Kal Tire (784), Mr. Lube (784) and Canadian Tire (764).

On the dealer side, the segment average was lower, coming in at 799. Mercedes-Benz dealers came second to Lexus with a score of 824, followed by GM dealerships (818), Mazda (813), Toyota (808), Kia (806) and Volkswagen (799).