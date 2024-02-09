Tackling key global aftermarket issues

The automotive aftermarket will soon have its hands full, if not already, when it comes to developing new trading partners, maintaining current relationships and forging new strategies as global demographics shift.

Insights on those topics were just some that were shared at the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Global Summit in Florida last week.

Automotive aftermarket leaders from around the world gathered in Hollywood Beach for the annual conference that looks at global issues impacting trade and the supply chain in the industry.

Auto Service World will recap key topics raised at the summit. That includes a presentation from Paul McCarthy, president of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, on the industry’s outlook for the year and how geopolitics could make an impact.

Chip Carlson, vice president of international business development at O’Reilly Automotive, gave insights into the rebranding of its company in Mexico. While he didn’t make mention of the company’s move into Canada, his look at strategy in Mexico may have provided insights into O’Reilly’s plans for Canada.

Leila Afas, director of global public policy at Toyota Motor North America, took a look at Europe and how the auto industry is changing there. She also offered thoughts on vehicle electrification and how the strategy may need some adjustment.

There was an examination of navigating global business amid national security and social compliance laws and the impact on trade as well as association insights on navigating politics around trade and tariffs.

A pair of sessions also looked at trends in Latin America and the political and economic complexities seen in various nations.

The event was held in collaboration with the Overseas Automotive Council. Tara Cevallos, CEO at Goodyear Belts, was introduced as the chair of the group at the event.

