Shop-Ware announces program enhancements

Shop-Ware has launched the DVX (Digital Vehicle Experience) platform. The enhancements in this program are designed to improve user experience.

DVX is an immersive, all-in-one-place communication platform. It spans the entire customer journey, from initial conversation to invoice. It facilitates customer approvals and transforms customer relationships through the use of brand new features:

One-Click Approvals – An e-commerce flow, enhanced for auto repair. This approval flow allows customers to learn about recommended services and approve or decline them with the click of a button. Customers can more easily commit to a specific spend for their visit, then sign right from their phones.

Messenger – An improved messenger platform for all customer communications, from conversations about repair orders to inquiries before or after a visit. Customers can live chat with staff for an instant response.

“Shop-Ware was born with the mission to make repair shops look awesome,” said Shop-Ware CEO Carolyn Coquillette. “DVX takes the value proposition to a whole new level with an immersive communication and buying experience that customers have learned to expect with other mainstream services (banking, online shopping, air travel, and countless others). DVX allows our shops to delight their customers and stand above their competition. Once they experience it, I am confident that customers will not accept anything less.”

DVX works with Shop-Ware’s suite of features.