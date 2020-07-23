Your chance to nominate the BEST

It’s time once again to recognize the best of the Canadian automotive aftermarket with the Shop of the Year and the Jobber of the Year awards.

We’re looking for businesses that have innovated within the last year:

Programs that deliver exceptional results

Marketing efforts that set it apart from the crowd

New computer systems that increase productivity

Facility upgrades that enhance the image of the industry

Business milestones that celebrate longevity and success.

Nominations close September 30, 2020.

SHOP OF THE YEAR

JOBBER OF THE YEAR

Jobber of the Year and Shop of the Year are peer-to-peer awards. We’re looking for nominations from within in the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, shop owners their employees, family members, and suppliers. And while we love your enthusiasm, please submit only ONE nomination. It is only the first step in the process. Prospective winners will be interviewed by phone to determine their eligibility for the award.