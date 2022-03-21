Plews & Edelman acquires Blissfield

Plews & Edelmann completed its purchase of Blissfield Manufacturing, a third-generation Tier 1 manufacturer of refrigeration products and condensers.

Plews, which manufacturers power steering components, hoses, automotive fittings and turbo oil lines, also acquired Blissfield’s technology, designs and manufacturing equipment.

The acquisition will give Plews the ability to supply all forms of power steering coolers to the aftermarket and OE service parts distributors, according to CEO Dan Billie

“I am happy that Blissfield Manufacturing’s chairman, Pat Farver, chose Plews & Edelmann as the caretaker of his family business. This acquisition complements our vision and is a perfect fit for the company as we continue to focus on providing the aftermarket with a total solution to its power steering needs,” he added in the announcement.

A new power steering cooler program is now part of the Edelmann Elite power steering portfolio following the deal.

