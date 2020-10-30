People & Places: Corporate moves in October 2020

People & Places, October 2020

Turnkey Media Solutions

CARS magazine and Jobber News, the leading publications serving Canada’s automotive aftermarket, has appointed a new editor. Christine Hogg will be responsible for setting the editorial direction for Turnkey Media Solutions’ flagship magazines, taking over for Allan Janssen who remains contracted to Turnkey Media Solutions as a contributing editor.

A seasoned multi-media journalist, Hogg is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Scarborough, where she earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Journalism alongside a Minor in Media Studies. She also holds an Advanced College Diploma in Journalism from Centennial College. She has written for a number of prominent print and digital publications, including the Globe and Mail, Post City Magazines, and MSN.com. She was also employed by FlexDealer, a digital marketing agency that creates custom consumer websites on behalf of auto dealers across Canada. Most recently she was associate digital editor for PAX Global Media, a B2B travel trade publication serving the Canadian travel trade industry. Here, she covered news, events, and conferences, both in Canada and around the world, visiting more than 10 countries in just three short years.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Turnkey Media Solutions as the new editor of CARS magazine and Jobber News,” she said. “The automotive industry plays a huge role in the Canadian economy, and the independent aftermarket keeps Canadian wheels turning.”

Hogg said new automotive technology represents a huge challenge and opportunity for independent auto repair shops and the supplier networks that serve them.

“Turnkey Media Solutions is ecstatic to welcome Christine to the team. We continue our publishing philosophy of being forward-looking, and serving the needs of our readers,” said Peter Bulmer, publisher of Jobber News and CARS magazine. Christine Hogg can be reached at christine@turnkey.media.

Ideal Supply

Mike Smith has been appointed to the role of general sales manager for Listowel, Ont.-based parts distributor Ideal Supply.

Company president Tim MacDonald made the announcement, saying Smith will manage the strategic direction of Ideal’s three sales divisions – electrical, industrial and automotive.

Smith has worked his way through the Ideal Supply organization over 28 years, starting in the warehouse, several branch counters, and purchasing. He initiated the company’s Safety Supply program in 2010, and has been sales manager of Ideal’s electrical division since 2012.

“Mike represents much of the best of Ideal Supply, making a huge positive contribution to the company over the years, while being engaged in his community in numerous roles,” MacDonald said. “We are confident his energy, professionalism and work ethic will continue to serve the company well into the future.”

Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario

Steve Gushie, president of Carquest Canada Ltd. has joined the board of directors of the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario (AARO).

He has been appointed to the association’s 2020-2021 slate.

Gushie is well known in the Canadian aftermarket, having spent over 40 years in industry, starting at McKerlie-Millen Automotive in London, Ont. when he was still a teenager.

He worked at the warehouse part-time to pay his way through university and never left. After University, he stayed in the business learning every aspect, including a counterman, store manager, and outside sales representative. He has been the president of Carquest for the past 15 years and chairman of the Carquest WorldPAC charitable foundation.

Zanchin Automotive Group

Mercedes-Benz Newmarket has now officially joined the expanding dealership family of Zanchin Automotive Group.

Under its new ownership, the dealership will be led by former president of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Brian Fulton.

Fulton, who will be Managing Partner of the dealership, draws from a deep well of dealer, finance and Mercedes-Benz experience that goes back more than 30 years.

President of Mercedes-Benz Canada from 2016 until July of this year, Fulton has seen the automobile retailing business from every side, and, steered successful marketing, sales, finance and dealer satisfaction programs in Canada, the U.S.A. and China.

“Bringing all of the many aspects of automobile retailing together — a high-integrity sales approach, intelligent marketing, superb service and outstanding customer care — is a job description that mirrors my career at Mercedes-Benz,” says Fulton. “Everything I’ve done has been leading to this. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”