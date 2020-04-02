People & Places: Corporate moves in March 2020

People & Places, March 2020

Tenneco

Roy Armes – Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) today announced, as part of its ongoing Board refreshment process, the appointment of Roy Armes to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with this appointment, the Board will temporarily expand to 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent, until the 2020 Annual Meeting, at which point the Tenneco Board will be reduced to 11 directors. Director Roger Porter has announced that he will not stand for reelection at the 2020 Annual Meeting. “This appointment, which follows the addition of Chuck Stevens as an independent director and recent governance improvements, reflects our commitment to continuously review the Board’s capabilities and enhance our membership for the benefit of all Tenneco shareholders,” said Dennis Letham, incoming Lead Independent Director of the Tenneco Board. “Roy brings significant industry knowledge and aftermarket experience as well as public company board experience and new perspectives that will be invaluable to Tenneco. I look forward to working with Roy as we continue to oversee the management team’s execution of our Accelerate program and position the Company for success.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Roger for his many years of dedicated service to Tenneco,” said Gregg Sherrill, Chairman of the Board. “During his time on our board, he’s helped the company navigate significant paradigm shifts in mobility, the introduction of new competitors and macro-economic trends that impact the entire industry. Through it all, his leadership, wisdom and significant contributions have helped Tenneco achieve key milestones in the Company’s history.”

“The Tenneco Board is taking purposeful steps to achieve its financial and operational objectives and I am excited to join the effort,” said Mr. Armes. “With two world-class businesses and a strategic review process underway, Tenneco is uniquely positioned to generate value for all shareholders.”

Roy Armes brings significant industry knowledge and experience in the automotive aftermarket and with original equipment manufacturers, the two primary channels through which Tenneco sells its products. Mr. Armes is the former Chairman, President and CEO of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB), a global company that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light and medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Prior to joining Cooper in January 2007, Mr. Armes concluded an extensive career at Whirlpool Corporation, where he served in a variety of leadership positions across the company, both in the U.S. and key emerging markets globally, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Project Management Office. Mr. Armes currently serves as a director on the boards of AGCO Corporation since 2013 and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. since 2018. He formerly was a board member of JLG Industries, Inc. and chairman of the Rubber Manufacturers Association. Mr. Armes holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Toledo, where he now serves on the Board of Trustees.

Mobile Air Conditioning Society

Andy Fiffick – The board of directors of the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide met during the 2020 Training Event and Trade Show in Nashville, TN and elected officers. Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH will serve as MACS chairman and CEO. Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX will serve as vice chairman. Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, FL will serve as MACS association treasurer, Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, AZ will be MACS secretary and Jim Hittman of Badger Truck Refrigeration, Eau Claire, WI will serve as past chairman. The MACS Board of Directors has thirteen members: four members representing service and repair, four members representing distribution, four members representing manufacturing and the past chairman. Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, OH, Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, FL, Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, AZ, and Tim Iezzi of Iezzi’s Auto Service, Reading, PA are the representatives of the service and repair shops. The distributor members are represented by Tray Carlisle of Carlisle Air and Automotive, San Antonio, TX, Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, TX, Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors, Macon, GA and Agnes Perez of Auto Air Parts of San Juan, PR. Representing manufacturers are Charlie Roberts of T/CCI Manufacturing, Decatur, IL, Al Leupold, of Bergstrom, Rockford, IL, Tim Wagaman of Robinair, Warren, MI and Travis Williams of Honeywell, Johnson City, TN. Each year half of the board members are up for election for a two-year term. The board meets three times a year, once at the annual training event when officers are elected by the board, once in the spring to review MACS budget and finances for the next fiscal year and once in the fall. Since 1981, the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has been the advocate for service and repair shop owners, distributors, manufacturers and educators making their living in the total vehicle climate and thermal management industry. MACS Worldwide empowers members to grow their businesses and delivers tangible member benefits through industry advocacy with government regulators and by providing accurate, unbiased training information, training products, training curriculum and money-saving affinity member services. MACS has assisted more than 1.2 million technicians to comply with the 1990 Clean Air Act requirements for certification in refrigerant recovery and recycling to protect the environment. To learn more about MACS Worldwide visit our website at

Fountain Tire

Henry Hildebrandt – The owner of the Virden, Man., Fountain Tire was awarded the company’s highest honour.

Henry Heldebrandt left the annual Fountain Tire owners’ convention in Kelowna B.C. with the Most Valuable Player for going “the extra mile to build a strong team of employees, create strong relationships with customers and get involved in his local community.”

“Success in the tire industry comes not only from building trust with and serving customers, but also from giving back,” says Dave Deley, senior vice president, stores at Fountain Tire.

Hildebrandt is well-known in the Virden community where he has served retail, commercial and farm customers since 2005. Within the company, he serves as a role model with strong business results who readily offers expertise, manpower and his own time to support other stores in need. Outside store walls, he is active in the community as a sponsor of many local events and organizations including professional rodeo, amateur hockey, curling, 4H and supporting his church.

Under Fountain Tire’s unique partnership model, managers own 50 per cent equity in their stores. The Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 160 locations. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety.

Additional awards were granted to: John Laterveer of Moose Jaw, Sask., Most Improved Mixed; Jason Di Bartolo of Winnipeg, Man., Most Improved Retail; and, Steve Charlebois of Huntsville, Ont., Rookie of the Year.

We are proud to profile these top performers and store partners who have exceeded exceptionally high operational standards,” adds Deley. “They are not only leaders within our company and in their communities, but also within the industry.”

Fountain Tire has presented the Most Valuable Player award since 2004. Past winners include: Dean Andrews and Tim Irving, Prince George, BC, 2018; Kent Staniforth, Lloydminster, AB, 2017; Stewart Martin, North Battleford, SK, 2016; and, Gilles Giguere, Sudbury, ON, 2015.

Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre

Susan Hitchon-Susan Hitchon is a Business Development Manager for AED (Aftermarket Education & Development Division of AAEC) and a Licensee of AAEC for the Province of Ontario through her company 002748142 Ontario Inc. She provides personal business coaching and on-going business development for automotive service providers in Ontario.

During her 20+ years’ experience in the automotive aftermarket industry Susan has held several key positions progressing from a technical support advisor in the industrial power transmission division at Gates Canada, to product manager in the automotive division. She later accepted a position of Canadian national sales manager with Schrader International introducing TPMS sensors to the Canadian aftermarket. Susan played an integral role in

assisting her distribution customers with introducing a quality product for sale within their distribution channel and implementing high standards for the service and installation of TPMS at their service centres and retail stores.

Susan was promoted to Director of Sales, Canada and then to Head of Global New Business Development, Auto Aftermarket for Sensata Technologies, the company that acquired Schrader International in 2014.

In April 2015, Susan was elected to the AIA Board of Directors (Automotive Industries Association) and in 2018 appointed to the executive as the second vice-chairman. In 2019 she served as first vice-chair and in April 2020 she will become the first female to serve as chairman in the 75+ year history of the Association.

Tire Industry Association

Emily Markulis – TIA Adds Communications and Membership Coordinator

BOWIE, Md. — Emily Markulis has joined the Tire Association Industry (TIA) in the new role of communications and membership coordinator.

In this position, Markulis will help coordinate the association’s communications and marketing activities, including promoting TIA’s many programs centering around tire safety and political lobbying. In addition, she will assist TIA’s membership and training departments.

Markulis brings to TIA expertise in publications, social media and website management, with previous experience as communications coordinator for a condominium association and as a communications intern for the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Markulis holds a master’s degree in communication from Johns Hopkins University.

“Emily brings a strong communications background to the TIA team,” said Dave Zielasko, vice president of marketing and communications. “We look forward to her contributions in helping the association expand its marketing and communications reach in North America and abroad.”

In joining TIA, Markulis said she is excited to step into her new role during TIA’s 100th anniversary. “I am looking forward to bringing my communications background to what is a new industry for me, and to working with and learning from tire industry members,” she said.

Markulis can be reached at (800) 876-8372 ext. 103; email at emarkulis@

Uni-Select / FinishMaster

Joseph E. McCorry – Uni-Select Inc. announces the appointment of Joseph E. McCorry as President and COO of FinishMaster, Inc.

Boucherville (Québec), March 4, 2019 – Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS) (“Uni-Select”) today announced that Joseph E. McCorry has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster, Inc. (“FinishMaster”), effective March 30, 2020.

Mr. McCorry is a seasoned executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry serving global aftermarket customers. He was most recently a board member, General Manager and Vice President, Global Business Unit, leading the OES business and strategic development of ZF AG, a global supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. He previously served as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Vice President, ZF Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore, where he led units from the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific. Mr. McCorry holds an MBA from the University of Buffalo and is an alumnus of Stanford University after completing his SEP (Senior Executive Program).

“We are glad to welcome Joe to our team. We believe his vast experience and global perspective will be key in enabling FinishMaster to drive further organizational and operational efficiencies while leveraging our national footprint and tapping into new growth segments,” said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer, Uni-Select Inc. “We wish to thank Rob Molenaar who played a pivotal role as Interim President and COO during a year of profound transformation. His guidance has been invaluable to the team in the successful deployment of our Performance Improvement Plan.”

Mr. Molenaar will continue to sit on the Board of Directors of Uni-Select.

Auto Value

Jason Meilleur – Jason Meilleur of River Park Automotive in Winnipeg has been named the 2020 Canadian Technician of the Year.

Meilleur was selected from five Canadian finalists, scoring highly for his training efforts and automotive excellence.

His achievements – along with the achievements of his U.S. and Mexican counterparts as techs of the year – were celebrated during a four-day visit to San Antonio Texas.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be considered for – let alone a winner of – the Auto Value Technician of the Year program,” Meilleur said.

Auto Value Canadian 2020 Technician of the Year Jason Meilleur and his wife talked to Auto Value Sales and Market Development Manager Daniel Moroles at Tejas Rodeo during the 2020 Technician of the Year Trip in San Antonio, Tex., March 14.

He described the hospitality of Auto Value and the city of San Antonio as second to none, saying he and his fellow winners had been treated like royalty.

The event, he said, was “a testament to Auto Value and Piston Ring’s commitment to the technician and the repair facility. My hats off to all the finalists and winners.”

The shop where he works, River Park Automotive, is an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Piston Ring Service Supply.

“Piston Ring is very excited for Jason of River Park Automotive, here in Winnipeg, being awarded Canadian Tech of the Year,” said Melissa Tennant, who does marketing and events for Piston Ring. “Jason is very qualified in all aspects of his job and well-deserving of the award. Congratulations Jason!”

In addition to Meilleur, Auto Value also hosted the U.S. Technician of the Year Winner Mark Calzia of M.C. Tire & Automotive (an IWI Motor Parts CSC) in Moline, Ill.; the Mexican Technician of the Year Luis Alfredo Calles Rivas of Mecatec Express (a customer of Almex Refacciones) in Tamaulipas, Mexico; and the other U.S. finalists.

Finalists were selected by their Auto Value suppliers based on several criteria, including Journeyman/Red Seal certification, status as a Certified Service Center, training, personal biographies, and letters of recommendation.

“Every single one of these technicians are winners by virtue of being selected as a finalist from among nearly 3,800 service center locations which employ over 10,000 techs,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value. “Their presence on this trip proves that they have distinguished themselves from their peers through education and training and that they’ve had a positive impact on their customers’ lives. A special congratulations to Mark, Jason, and Luis, who are all excellent representatives of the Auto Value brand.”

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., program group headquarters for Auto Value.

The event was sponsored by DRiV and its program Garage Gurus. Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies.



Kukui

Kukui Corporation has named Lorie Sharp as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Sharp succeeds Todd Westerlund who, after leading the company’s transformation over the past several years, will continue to lead Kukui’s sales and marketing machine as chief revenue officer. The selection of Sharp underscores the commitment of the company’s board of directors to support the needs of Kukui’s customers, as rapid advancements in technology change the landscape of the automotive aftermarket industry. Sharp brings over 20 years of experience leading and transforming innovative global automotive companies through ever-changing competitive landscapes. Most recently, Sharp served as the managing director of asTech, a global provider of vehicle electronic systems for the automotive industry. “Kukui is a vibrant company with a strong brand at the forefront of marketing innovation for the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Sharp. “It is an exciting time of unprecedented growth and opportunity in the automotive industry at large, and I am honored to be joining Kukui to continue its mission of supporting the success of automotive businesses worldwide.” Westerlund said building Kukui into the industry leader that it has become was an amazing experience. “In the next phase of our growth, I am excited to be able to provide my laser focus to driving our sales and marketing teams,” he said. Kukui executive chairman, Jim Tallman thanked Westerlund for his “transformational leadership” and for laying the foundation for Kukui’s future success over the last couple of years. “As we usher in a new era of growth, Lorie Sharp’s deep understanding of the market opportunities and challenges facing the automotive aftermarket industry, combined with Todd’s sales and marketing expertise, will provide the strong leadership team we require to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he said. Kukui is the maker of the All-in-One Success Platform, which empowers each of its’ clients with advanced business intelligence powered by an integrated suite of business marketing solutions and custom-built websites that are optimized for high sales conversion.

ASE Education Foundation

Chris Wallace – The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2020 board of directors. The new chairman is Chris Wallace, technical training integration manager for General Motors. Vice chairman Ted Hood is the division sales manager of Genuine Parts Company. Donna Schaar, AVP talent at CarMax, Inc., is the new treasurer. Michael Godson, a professor at Clark College is secretary And Lenora Jackson, manager training operations for American Honda Motor Co. serves as past chair. New members of the board are Todd Berman of Berman Auto Group and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks. They Mike Hoffman of FedEx Freight, and Trey Michael of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, who joined the board in mid-2019. Leaving the board after years of valued service are Mark Miller of General Motors, Jim Norton of Jim Norton Toyota, and Donny Seyfer of Seyfer Automotive. “The ASE Education Foundation depends on the expert guidance of our officers and directors,” said Mike Coley, foundation president. “We thank them for their time and efforts, and we appreciate their employers who support our mission.” The ASE Education Foundation works with over 2,300 automotive technology training programs and over 50,000 students to provide the transportation industry a viable workforce through standards and credentials for institutions, organizations and individuals. The Foundation also offers career development and workplace exposure by creating relationships and partnerships with employers.

