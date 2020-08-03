People & Places: Corporate moves in July 2020

People & Places

Remy Europe names new sales and marketing head

Fabio Cidral has been appointed as head of sales and marketing for Remy Europe.

The appointment was announced by Martin C. Klein, CEO of Remy/BPI Europe Group.

“We welcome Fabio to Remy Europe/BPI Europe Group and congratulate him on his new position leading our sales and marketing team,” said Klein. “Fabio will be responsible for implementing fresh dynamic growth strategies while increasing overall value to our customers. This includes the development and coordination of all marketing and sales activities, customer service and an overall revitalization of Remy/BPI Europe Group.”

“Our mission to remain innovative and relevant in meeting consumer demands in an ever-changing market is why we sought someone to help us achieve our goals, somebody with in-depth market knowledge and a proven expert in change. Fabio Cidral is that person,” Klein said. “Fabio has a track record of turning businesses around, combined with strong commercial acumen, strategic vision and a keen eye for meeting customer expectations that will create an engaging brand experience with maximum value for stakeholders. He has a solid international background working with multicultural and highly talented teams, an open mindset, and he places a strong emphasis on building lasting and trusting relationships with customers. He shares our vision to establish Remy/BPI Europe Group as the market leader in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.”

Mevotech promotes Bill Holmes to direction of national accounts

Bill Holmes has been named director of national accounts at Mevotech, the Canadian suspension, driveline and steering manufacturer.

With over 22 years at Mevotech, Holmes has held various roles within the organization, handling customer service, sales support, product management, marketing, and business development.

During his tenure, his significant contributions, specialized knowledge, and dedication have directly impacted the growth of Mevotech in Canada.

www.mevotech.com

Gary Hoover joins National Tire Distributors

Gary Hoover has joined National Tire Distributors (NTD) as director of sales for British Columbia.

His focus will be to oversee the territory managers and inside accounts managers across British Columbia, as well continue to build and maintain relationships in that market.

Hoover was most recently with OK Tire as national director of business development responsible for all OK Tire related sales and franchise activity nationally. Previously to this role, Gary was with GITI Tires Canada as the senior regional manager for Canada.

MBE Group promotes Kaleigh Jerzykowski

Marx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group (MBE Group), a full-service marketing communications agency highly focused in the automotive, mobility, trucking, tech and consumer goods industries, has promoted Kaleigh Jerzykowski to the role of account executive.

Jerzykowski joined MBE Group in 2017, and previously held the position of assistant account executive. Throughout her time at the company, Jerzykowski has had important roles in many of the company’s key accounts, supporting integrated marketing programs via social media management, brand launches, event and tradeshow logistics and competitive analysis.

In her new role, Jerzykowski will lead initiatives for B2B and B2C clients that include public relations, event management and social media marketing, as well as continuing to guide advertising campaigns and digital strategies.

“Kaleigh has become an integral part of our account team since joining MBE Group three years ago. She consistently demonstrates both creative and strategic thinking, while truly listening to a client’s needs to help bring their visions to life through inbound and outbound marketing communication efforts,” said Frank Buscemi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, MBE Group.

Jerzykowski earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Oakland University in Auburn Hills, Mich. Prior to joining MBE Group she worked for the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, as an event and social media coordinator. She resides in Auburn Hills, Mich.

CRP names industry veteran as director of engineering

CRP Industries has appointed automotive industry veteran, PT Muldoon, as the company’s director of engineering.

Muldoon will be responsible for all engineering activities and initiatives in the development of new automotive opportunities with OEMs and tier-one suppliers, as well as the improvement and expansion of current products and product lines.

“CRP Industries is extremely fortunate to have PT Muldoon head up our engineering team,” said Scott Shea, CRP Industries chief operating officer. “PT has an exceptional track record in managing the engineering divisions for several market leaders in the automotive industry and has extensive expertise in the electronics remanufacturing sector. We look forward to his contribution with our most valued business partners and suppliers and the continued development of CRP Industries portfolio of solutions.”

Prior to joining CRP Automotive, Muldoon served as the director of new product development – electronics remanufacturing for BBB Industries, where he headed the company’s Detroit Technical Center. He also spent two years as VP of operations/engineering at Electronics Remanufacturing Company, LLC (Walled Lake, MI) and was responsible for engineering and test cell development and all production operations. Muldoon was also head of engineering at AxleTech’s Electronics Remanufacturing Business Unit (Troy, MI).

Muldoon spent over 23 years with FCA Chrysler, where he served as senior product engineer for powertrain electrical and powertrain adaptation, manager of remanufactured product development engineering, and chief engineering lead for Mopar.

Muldoon holds a BSc from Eastern Michigan University and is a member of MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing.

www.crpindustries.com

Fountain Tire exec elected to Tire Industry Association board

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) board has elected Jim Pangle of Fountain Tire as board secretary and re-elected Mike Wolfe of Southeastern Wholesale Tire to a third term as board treasurer, effective Nov. 2, 2020.

Pangle brings with him more than 40 years of experience in the tire industry. He joined Fountain Tire, in Edmonton, Alta., in 1973 and today serves the company as business development specialist (commercial and OTR). He started at Fountain Tire as a store owner servicing retail, commercial and farm tires, expanded the business into truck tire retreading and later added OTR sales, service and retreading. He later took a role with the corporation as senior vice president where he was responsible for 166 stores, the retread plants, commercial sales and mine service.

Pangle began his service on the TIA board in the mid-1990s and has participated on the Training and Education, Strategic Planning, Nominating, Membership and Government Affairs committees and most recently the Environmental Advisory Council. “I am very proud to have been elected secretary of this great association and am looking forward to working with TIA and industry leaders,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz Canada prepares for new president/CEO

Dimitris Psillakis will take over as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada in September.

Psillakis will succeed Brian D. Fulton, who after 26 successful years with Mercedes-Benz announced that in February he will be departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

Nicholas J. Speeks, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America said Psillakis has demonstrated an impressive ability to grow Mercedes-Benz in key markets by building deep relationships with dealer partners and key stakeholders.

“Mercedes-Benz AG benefits from the strongest talent pipeline in the automotive industry and Dimitris’ appointment as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada is proof of that,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank Brian for his 26 years of committed service to the organization.”

Psillakis joined Daimler AG in 1992.

John Roth named GM global VP for customer care, aftersales

John Roth, a former GM vice president responsible for Canadian marketing, sales, and service, has been appointed the global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales for General Motors.

He will report to Barry Engle, General Motors executive vice president and president, GM North America.

Roth will assume his new position September 1, 2020. He previously worked as president and managing director for GM’s Africa and Middle East operations, a role he has filled since June 1, 2018.

General Motor’s Customer Care and Aftersales (or CCA) business is based in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and provides replacement parts for GM vehicle brands and non-GM vehicles under ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts, leveraging a network of dealers and independent aftermarket partners for distribution.

CCA also distributes performance, functional, and appearance accessories for all GM brands around the world, while also providing a number of design and technical services during all phases of vehicle design.

Roth started at General Motors in 1991, where he served in various leadership roles in sales and aftersales. He was later appointed VP of GM Canada Marketing, Sales and Service between 2013 and 2018.

“As the leader of CCA, [Roth] will help our entire business transform as we execute our multi-brand, multi-segment EV strategy and leverage advanced technologies to improve safety and enhance the ownership experience for our customers,” said Engle.

Sonnemaker resigns as GPC group president for N.A. automotive

Genuine Parts Company has announced that Scott A. Sonnemaker has resigned from his position as group president, North American Automotive, to pursue other opportunities.

Sonnemaker joined the Company in this newly created role in February 2019.

Paul Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer of Atlanta, Georgia-based GPC, thanked Sonnemaker for his many contributions since joining the company and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“Scott’s role was created to advance the company’s global focus,” Donahue said, “and GPC has made significant progress in this area during his tenure. As a result, our talented and experienced management teams are well-positioned to build on this progress and maximize the future growth potential for our automotive business in North America.”

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts and industrial parts. The company’s Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium.