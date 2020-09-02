People & Places: Corporate moves in August 2020

People & Places

Dayco has recently hired Ron Barnes, a highly experienced veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket industries, as its new national commercial vehicle business development manager.

Barnes, who joined the company in June, will lead Dayco’s recently formed Heavy-Duty Aftermarket group.

He spent the last nine years at Tenneco where, most recently, he held the position of strategic account manager for U.S. commercial vehicle customers.

Throughout his career, Barnes has worked directly with all the commercial vehicle OEMs, CV retailers and CV buying groups. In his new role, Barnes will be responsible for developing and expanding Dayco’s brand presence with all heavy-duty and fleet customers nationwide.

www.daycoproducts.com

Akebono Brake Corporation has named Mike Eldard its new national sales manager of the aftermarket. Eldard has held a number of roles at Akebono through the years, including Pacific Northwest District and Western Region Sales Manager as well as Account Manager for Genuine Parts Company/NAPA. In his new role, Mike will lead all Regional and District Sales Managers and Sales Agencies in the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Mike will maintain his GPC/NAPA responsibilities. Eldard’s entire career has been in the automotive aftermarket, where he started out as a counterman of a local auto parts store in Ogden, Utah

Jim Farley, currently chief operating officer of Ford Motor Company, will become the carmaker’s president and chief executive officer on Oct. 1. He takes over from Jim Hackett, who will be retiring after having led Ford Motor Company’s transformation since 2017 as president and CEO. Farley has also been elected to the Ford board of directors. He will work closely with Jim Hackett on the transition over the next two months. Under Hackett’s guidance, Ford moved aggressively into the new era of smart vehicles and drove a deeper focus on customers’ wants and needs. At the same time, Ford improved the fitness of the base business – restructuring operations, invigorating the product portfolio and reducing bureaucracy.

“I am very grateful to Jim Hackett for all he has done to modernize Ford and prepare us to compete and win in the future,” said Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman. “Our new product vision – led by the Mustang Mach-E, new F-150 and Bronco family – is taking shape. We now have compelling plans for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as full vehicle connectivity. And we are becoming much more nimble, which was apparent when we quickly mobilized to make life-saving equipment at the outset of the pandemic.”

Farley, an automotive leader with deep global experience and a successful track record, collaborated with Hackett over the past three years to develop and execute Ford’s Creating Tomorrow Together plan to transform Ford into a higher-growth, higher-margin business.

“Jim Farley matches an innate feel for cars and customers with great instincts for the future and the new technologies that are changing our industry,” Bill Ford said. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known, and I have also seen him develop into a transformational leader with the determination and foresight to help Ford thrive into the future.”

Farley joined Ford in 2007 as global head of marketing and sales and went on to lead Lincoln, Ford South America, Ford of Europe and all Ford global markets in successive roles. In April 2019, Farley was chosen to lead Ford’s New Businesses, Technology & Strategy team, helping the company determine how to capitalize on powerful forces reshaping the industry – such as software platforms, connectivity, AI, automation and new forms of propulsion. He was named chief operating officer in February of this year.

Data company IHS Markit has hired senior industry executive David Goggins in the newly created role of vice president of automotive strategy and industry insights. Goggins will lead the transformation of its automotive business to address the rapidly changing needs of its global customers. In this role, he will help to shape future strategy, products and services for IHS Markit customers while optimizing current business and strengthening client relationships as the industry prepares for upcoming dramatic change.

Goggins brings 30 years of global OEM experience to IHS Markit, having worked with premium and volume brands including BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Bentley, Volkswagen and MINI in a variety of leadership roles across Europe, North America and most recently Asia. He has held various senior roles in general management, sales operations, retail, product planning, strategy and marketing.

Goggins joins IHS Markit from Volkswagen Group China where he was previously the General Manager of the Mobility Asia division, the function pioneering VGC’s strategy for transformation across China and APAC. Previous positions in Asia include various country head Group Managing Director Roles and President of North China, Volkswagen Group’s largest sales region in Asia.

Somer Mullins has joined Fix Network Canada as the company’s new director of marketing & communications for Canada.

She will work closely with the Fix Network leadership team to identify strategic marketing opportunities that promote the value of being part of a network as well as drive awareness and engagement for the Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, Speedy Auto Service, and ProColor Collision brands

“Somer’s extensive experience in franchise-based businesses as well as her understanding of the automotive landscape in North America is a tremendous asset for franchisees in our collision, glass and mechanical businesses,” said Steve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Network. “We’re pleased to welcome Somer to the Fix family.”

A brand and marketing veteran, Mullins brings more than 15 years of solid agency and corporate marketing experience. She started her career in the automotive industry at Ford’s Customer Service Division in Detroit, Michigan where she helped mobilize efforts for the Extended Service Plans, Motorcraft Accessories and Quick Lane business.

Throughout her career, she has contributed profitable integrated solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain brand loyalty for premier retail brands and franchise businesses across North America. While working in agency, she supported the development of the Ford Owner Advantage Rewards program as well as serviced the Audi and PartSource Canada businesses.

“I’m excited to be part of the Fix Network’s journey to build a lasting brand legacy in the Canadian and global automotive aftermarket industry,” Mullins said. “There’s a huge opportunity to grow and strengthen our brands in the Canadian market and demonstrate the power of a network for our franchisees.”

Fix Network is a global leader in the automotive aftermarket services sector, consisting of Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision, Speedy Auto Service and SRP brands. Each collision, glass and mechanical repair facility is locally owned and operated offering hassle-free vehicle care and services. The company and its network continue to grow nationally and globally, with a foundation based on entrepreneurship and innovation.

With over 2,000 points of service around the world, Fix Network is the premier global automotive aftermarket services solution.

fixnetwork.com

Remanufacturer BBB Industries, LLC has promoted Kim Nolan to senior vice president – traditional sales. In this role, she will be responsible for managing customer relationships, strategic sales growth, and product line expansion for all BBB’s US-based traditional accounts.

“We are proud to recognize Kim’s strong track record of success with this well-earned promotion,” said Chris Garner, BBB’s executive vice president of independent aftermarket sales. “Kim’s industry knowledge and leadership skills will ensure that BBB’s traditional sales force and its customers will continue to receive the highest level of support.”

“We are confident Kim’s experience will drive and support our continued growth and our customer’s overall success,” said BBB’s CEO, Duncan Gillis. “Kim is an incredible asset to our team, and we look forward to the contributions she will make in her new position.”

BBB Industries, LLC remanufactures starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

www.bbbind.com

Sensata Technologies has appointed Russ Stebbins as general manager of the company’s Global Aftermarket Business Unit. The appointment plays a critical role in supporting Sensata’s continual growth strategy and driving its leadership position in the automotive aftermarket.

Stebbins joins Sensata with over 25 years of automotive experience. In the past decade, he has held aftermarket leadership positions with well-known brands like TRW, Lumileds, and Akebono Brake Corporation. Additionally, he is a current board member of the Automotive Sales Council.

“I am excited to be part of Sensata’s aftermarket family – we have a history of impressive growth with our flagship brand Schrader and a bright future ahead of us,” said Stebbins. “I am humbled to work with this team of experts to continue bringing Sensata’s OE expertise to the aftermarket. I am confident in our ability to realize the full potential of our current TPMS business as well as the many other OE-leading sensing products Sensata offers.”

Kelly Sadler, previous general manager, has decided to pursue another opportunity within the company and is leading the integration of PRECO, a leading supplier of radar solutions and a recent acquisition of Sensata. Kelly has played a pivotal role over the last 2 years in expanding Sensata’s aftermarket product portfolio globally.

www.SchraderTPMS.com