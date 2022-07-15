PartSource opens first B.C. store

The opening of the Pitt Meadows PartSource marks the first wholesale auto parts store in British Columbia.

The company marked the grand opening on June 15 at its location at 19055 Airport Way in Pitt Meadows, B.C., less than 40 km outside of Vancouver, near Maple Ridge.

It’s the first auto parts store opened by PartSource in the province. Between 40-60 people will work out of the location once it’s fully operational. The location is a 40,000-square-foot hub store that will be open 7 days a week, carrying more than 30,000 automotive parts and accessories for wholesale customers.

Staff gathered with the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce and commercial customers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sean Stokes, vice president of Auto Parts at PartSource, and Gary Bizzo, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce did the honours of officially opening the store.

PartSource noted the opening of its store provides an alternative source of automotive parts for service providers in the market, giving different options for residents in Pitt Meadows in their vehicle repair needs.

“We are excited to expand our automotive aftermarket parts business to commercial customers across the province of British Columbia. We pride ourselves in having a large delivery fleet, carrying quality branded products like Pro-Series, Monroe, and Fram, while offering unique, value-add marketing programs for our commercial customers,” Stokes said.