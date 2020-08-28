Parts Warehouse finalizes merger with Tri-States

Little Rock, Ark.-based Replacement Parts, Inc., which goes to market as Parts Warehouse, Inc. (PWI) and Crow-Burlingame, has completed its merger with Marianna, Fla.-based Tri-States Automotive Warehouse.

The two companies originally announced plans to merge in May.

Tri-States, previously led by the Spence and Stephens families, adds 20 company stores to Parts Warehouse’s operation, bringing the business’s total to 194 company stores and more than 210 independent jobbers.

“Working with the Spence and Stephens families through this process over the past few months has been refreshing. They are indeed a great family,” said Fletcher Lord III, PWI president. “We are excited about growing our business during these troubled COVID-19 times, and we know how incredibly fortunate we are to be in Marianna, Fla. this week.”

PWI is a 101-year-old business currently in its fourth generation of family owner operators. Tri-States, a third-generation family-owned and -operated business, is nearly 75 years old. The Lord and Spence families have been friends and business colleagues for nearly 20 years, and the companies share rich histories, traditional values, focused goals, and an emphasis on family.

The merger expands PWI’s footprint to nine total states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. Parts Warehouse is a shareholder owner of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.

