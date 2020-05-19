PWI, Tri-States announce merger

Parts Warehouse, Inc. (PWI), based in Little Rock, Ark., and Tri-States Automotive Warehouse, headquartered in Marianna, Fla., have announced intentions to merge their two multi-generational family-owned businesses.

Tri-States will become a part of Parts Warehouse when the anticipated merger is completed in August 2020.

“Tri-States is thrilled with this opportunity to join the Parts Warehouse team,” said Kelly Connolly, Tri-States president. “This will allow us to operate bigger, stronger, faster, and provide even better customer service with even more parts availability.

Tri-States, which operates in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, will maintain their current company stores as well as their warehouse in Marianna. Combined, the two companies will now serve nine states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“Our shared knowledge, resources, and now larger footprint will help us continue to grow and excel at what we do,” said Fletcher Lord III, PWI president. “We welcome Tri-States to the team, but more importantly, to our family of families.”

Both PWI and Tri-States are shareholder owners of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. The two companies have personal friendships and professional relationships stretching back decades.

PWI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replacement Parts, Inc. (RPI) also operating 177 company stores as Auto Parts Stores / Crow-Burlingame Company and Car Dealer Parts.

Tri-States’ automotive distribution center services the entire panhandle of Florida, South Alabama, and South Georgia. The company delivers nightly to 20 company-owned Auto Value stores, 60 independent Auto Value associates, and 43 other independent auto parts stores.