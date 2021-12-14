NRS releases brake pads for Ram trucks

A new line of galvanized pads has been launched exclusively for 2019-2021 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks.

The announcement from NRS Brakes means these Ram trucks will have durable brake pads that match the vehicle’s strength and power.

The Ram lineup features the friction, patented mechanical attachment technology and fully galvanized steel backing plates that come with all NRS brakes. The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion.

In addition, NRS brake pads have zero copper or lead, creating an environmentally cleaner and greener brake pad.