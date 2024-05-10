New Vast-Auto satellite warehouse announced

Oakville, Ontario is the new home for a satellite warehouse from Vast-Auto Distribution.

In an announcement about the expansion last week, the company said the added facility — west of Toronto and the fifth in Ontario — is part of its “unwavering commitment to customer service through availability and accessibility to quality automotive parts.

The move is part of the company’s growth strategy, its announcement added. When O’Reilly Automotive announced it had bought Vast-Auto, expansion was pointed out as a key motivator.

“This is a significant milestone and fantastic opportunity for Vast-Auto and will be a catalyst to accelerate our expansion throughout Canada,” president and CEO Mauro Cifelli said in December.

The move also fits in the company’s mission of supporting its customers across Eastern Canada, the announcement noted.

“We are extremely excited about this new facility that will offer a wide assortment of products,” Cifelli said in the announcement about the new Oakville warehouse. “This expansion not only emphasizes our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers but also reflects our ongoing commitment to driving excellent customer service. The addition of the Oakville location is poised to play an important role in our continued success and growth trajectory.”

Vast-Auto has two distribution centres and six satellite warehouses, which serve 23 company-owned stores and a network of independent jobbers.