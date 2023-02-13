New sales director for JNPSoft OptiCat

JNPSoft OptiCat announced that Mark Nasra will be joining the company as its director of sales for North America.

He will draw on his more than 20 years of automotive experience to provide exceptional service and innovative tools to help customers sell more parts, JNP Soft Opticat said in an announcement.

“We are confident that Mark will use his expertise to continue to build our leadership position in serving the automotive aftermarket with all their data needs, said Nat Di Censo, chief operating officer at JNPSoft OptiCat.

Nasra himself was also excited to join the team. “I look forward to helping provide industry-leading solutions to our customers.”