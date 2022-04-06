New promotion from BCA

BCA Bearings is launching 2022 Summer Nights promotion.

Its parent company, NTN, made the announcement. During the promotion, BCA’s warehouse distributor customers can earn BCA-branded, premium merchandise with orders of BCA wheel hub assemblies, bearings and seals.

The promotion runs from April 1-June 15, 2022.

Customers can earn tiered packages of BCA branded merchandise with qualifying orders through the promotion. They can then use these items for their own localized promotions.

“The Summer Nights theme is a nod to our hard working customers enjoying a summer night after a full day of work,” said Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing at NTN. “From our distributors, to the folks that take the product out of the box to install it, we want to help light up their summer nights. We are looking forward to summer, and another great promotion.”

The “Summer Nights” premium items were selected to compliment the summer night activities —such as light-up ball, LED flying disc, a light-up yard glass, a mini video projector, a flame lantern with a Bluetooth speaker and more.