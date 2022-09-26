New OptiCat CEO named

David Williams has been appointed CEO of OptiCat/JNPSoft in the United States and Canada.

He will succeed Charley Johnson — who was recently awarded the Triangle Award from the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, the group’s highest honour. After 10 years as CEO, Johnson will transition to a role supporting Williams as he enters into his new position until the end of the year. He will then move into a consulting role for TecAlliance — which oversees the OptiCat/JNPSoft brands in Canada and the U.S. — in January 2023.

Williams joins the company from Denso, where he held a number of roles during his 10 years there. Most recently, he was director of the automotive original equipment service parts division. Williams oversaw the sales, distribution, development and production of traditional service parts, diagnostic equipment and emerging connected solutions sold to North American carmakers.

“It was immediately clear that David Williams was the right fit,” said David Winter, executive vice president of sales at TecAlliance. “Under his leadership, we look forward to a vibrant and flourishing future of our USA/Canada business and the many customer organizations we serve each year.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Johnson for his time with OptiCat/JNPSoft.

“It has been my great privilege to work with our customers, our OptiCat/JNPSoft supervisory board, the TecAlliance team and, especially the OptiCat/JNPSoft team to bring our business to a position of significance to our industry,” Johnson said in the announcement. “I thank them all for their support. I also look forward to supporting David Williams, who is an outstanding leader and an outstanding person, as he assumes his new role.”