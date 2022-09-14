OptiCat CEO gets MEMA’s highest honour

Charley Johnson has been awarded the Triangle Award from the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

The CEO of OptiCat LLC received the association’s highest honor in the vehicle supplier industry.

“For more than 45 years, the Triangle Award has been given periodically to that person or persons, or organization, whom MEMA and our divisions choose to honor for selfless contribution to the vehicle supplier industry,” said MEMA president and CEO Bill Long.

He further highlighted Johnson’s decades of “exceptional leadership” and noted the dedication he has given to the supplier industry. These qualities represent the spirit of the Triangle Award.

“[Johnson] has never missed an opportunity to promote, protect and advance the automotive industry, the automotive aftermarket and pushback against government over-reach,” Long continued. “Perhaps his most lasting contribution is the work he has done working quietly behind the scenes, to find paths of collaboration and common ground, leading to a win-win for industry stakeholders and businesses.”

The Triangle Award is handed out after a selective process. It is not an annual award but one that is presented when candidates deserve to be recognized. Specifically, those who have worked tirelessly, behind the scenes, out of the spotlight and whose contributions have advanced the supplier industry, MEMA’s announcement said.