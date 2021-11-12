New name for The Parts Alliance

The Parts Alliance has rebranded to GSF Car Parts, Uni-Select announced this week.

The business unit operates in the United Kingdom and Ireland and all 170 stores will be brought under the single company name. The business has traded locally under historic brands acquired through The Parts Alliance.

Mark Eburne, GSF Car Parts President and chief operating officer, noted in the announcement that the name change brings a new journey for the company.

“Operating nationally as one brand for the first time enables us to streamline more of our processes and to implement improvements across the business more quickly and efficiently,” he said. “This rebrand precedes an exciting period of investment in stock, staff, innovative technology and a larger U.K. footprint.”

The Parts Alliance is reverting back to its role as a trading group. It will allow GSF Car Parts, Dingbro and Qualvecomm to service customers and utilize the strength of the three members, Uni-Select’s announcement said.

“GSF Car Parts already has an established national presence with both the independent motor trade and the general public, so we have an excellent springboard on which to launch this unified brand,” Eburne said.

“We see a huge period of growth ahead for the automotive aftermarket. The ageing U.K. car parc and its long-term shift towards electric vehicles both provide exciting opportunities for the industry to expand, diversify and upskill. GSF Car Parts will be there to support customers across the U.K., online and in person, to help them share in this success.”