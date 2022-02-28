New folding rulers from Mueller-Kueps

New colourful and bright Neon Folding Rulers have been introduced by Mueller-Kueps. The rules feature universal use with metric and imperial measurements.

They are double-sided with one side going to 2 m and the other side going to 6.5 ft. A protractor is built-in with 45-, 60-, 75- and 90-degree measurements.

Made in Germany, the rulers are sturdy will keep shape when extended.

Available in #905 030 neon yellow, #905 031 neon green, #905 032 neon orange and #905 033 with all three colours.