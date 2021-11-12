New face for Uni-Select’s Canadian team

Scott Tucker has been named general manager of the paint, body and equipment (PBE) group for Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group.

Emilie Gaudet, president and chief operating officer of the Canadian Automotive Group, made the announcement Nov. 11.

“Scott has a great knowledge of the collision repair industry, having held various key positions with a major manufacturer,” she said in the announcement. “His vast experience and knowledge will be great assets for all our customers and for the network of Uni-Select members.”

Tucker will be responsible for managing the operations of the Canadian PBE group. That includes the FinishMaster stores, Plastique Royal and relationships with Uni-Select’s members. He will also work with the head office team to develop product and marketing strategies for the group.

“This appointment will allow us to meet our objectives of excellence that we have set for ourselves,” Gaudet observed. “We believe Scott is the ideal candidate to ensure continuity in executing our growth plan for years to come.”

She also noted that the appointment comes after Michel Charbonneau, vice president of sales, decided to start transitioning towards retirement. Michel will continue to act as a strategic advisor to the company and help Tucker integrate into his new role. He will also assist and advise Uni-Select management on various projects and strategic initiatives.

“We thank him for the important contributions he has to the company and we are happy to be able to continue our collaboration with Michel in his new role,” Gaudet said.