NAPA Expo to be postponed

NAPA’s giant expo, years in the planning, has been derailed by the corona virus, and the threat of the spread of COVID-19.

The event, which was to have taken place in early April, was expected to draw some 20,000 people from around the world, including 1200 from Canada.

It will be rescheduled, according to organizers.

“Unfortunately, due to the rapidly evolving situation related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), including health and safety risks and travel bans for many attendees, we have taken precautionary steps and will be postponing the NAPA Expo,” said Kevin Herron, president of the U.S. Automotive Parts Group.

“This has been a difficult decision, as much planning and effort has gone into making this an incredible event.”

He said the company was looking forward to having “the entire NAPA family” together in one place but concerns over the health and safety of participants took precedence.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide you with new Expo dates as well as any other relevant updates as soon as possible.”

NAPA had been expecting a large contingent from France and other European countries – until the U.S. placed a travel ban on European destinations.

In all, some 20 countries would have been represented at the Expo.