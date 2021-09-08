Must-see events at this year’s AAPEX

Heading to AAPEX in Las Vegas in November? Here are some key events taking place. Be sure to mark these events off in your calendar.
AAPEX has announced a new Keynote Buyer Panel discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with top executives from four leading aftermarket retailers and two warehouse distributors. Panellists include:
Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, will moderate the discussion. The annual State of the Industry presentation, led by Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), will precede the buyer panel discussion.
The Keynote Session runs from 6:30 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. (PDT) and is a ticketed event.
There will also be three new general sessions with the latest automotive aftermarket trends, data, market intelligence and insights on consumer attitudes and behaviours. They are:
The sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to noon every day local time.
Resiliency in the Aftermarket
To learn about shifts and trends in the automotive aftermarket and how the industry is driving ahead, watch the new AAPEX TV 360 video with insights from Philip Atkins, director of Strategic Research & Planning, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Mike Chung, director of Market Intelligence, Auto Care Association.
Second Annual Service and Repair Awards
AAPEX is now accepting nominations for the second annual Shop Owner of the Year, Service Advisor of the Year and Technician of the Year awards. Nominations are due Wednesday, Sept. 1, and should be submitted online at: www.aapexshow.com/serviceawards. Award recipients will be recognized on Tuesday, Nov. 2, during the opening Keynote Session.
Industry Leaders Share Insights on Access to Data and Expertise of Young Professionals
In the recent AAPEX Blog, industry leaders share their perspectives on strengthening our collective success, the battle for access to vehicle data, utilizing the expertise of young leaders and the essential role of warehouse distributors in the supply chain. To read the blogs, visit:
Have your say: