Must-see events at this year’s AAPEX

Heading to AAPEX in Las Vegas in November? Here are some key events taking place. Be sure to mark these events off in your calendar.

AAPEX has announced a new Keynote Buyer Panel discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with top executives from four leading aftermarket retailers and two warehouse distributors. Panellists include:

Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts,

Kevin Herron, president and COO, Genuine Parts Co., U.S. Automotive Parts Group,

Gregory D. Johnson, CEO, co-president, O’Reilly Auto Parts,

Bill Rhodes, president and CEO of AutoZone,

Corey Bartlett, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters,

Sue Godschalk, president, Federated Auto Parts.

Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, will moderate the discussion. The annual State of the Industry presentation, led by Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), will precede the buyer panel discussion.

The Keynote Session runs from 6:30 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. (PDT) and is a ticketed event.

There will also be three new general sessions with the latest automotive aftermarket trends, data, market intelligence and insights on consumer attitudes and behaviours. They are:

“Aftermarket 2022” by The NPD Group, Nov. 2;

“Five Trends in Five Minutes” by IHS Markit, Nov. 3;

“Impact of New Technologies on the Aftermarket Industry” by PwC Strategy&, Nov. 4.

The sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to noon every day local time.

Resiliency in the Aftermarket

To learn about shifts and trends in the automotive aftermarket and how the industry is driving ahead, watch the new AAPEX TV 360 video with insights from Philip Atkins, director of Strategic Research & Planning, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Mike Chung, director of Market Intelligence, Auto Care Association.

Second Annual Service and Repair Awards

AAPEX is now accepting nominations for the second annual Shop Owner of the Year, Service Advisor of the Year and Technician of the Year awards. Nominations are due Wednesday, Sept. 1, and should be submitted online at: www.aapexshow.com/serviceawards. Award recipients will be recognized on Tuesday, Nov. 2, during the opening Keynote Session.

Industry Leaders Share Insights on Access to Data and Expertise of Young Professionals

In the recent AAPEX Blog, industry leaders share their perspectives on strengthening our collective success, the battle for access to vehicle data, utilizing the expertise of young leaders and the essential role of warehouse distributors in the supply chain. To read the blogs, visit:

Young Leaders: The Building Blocks of the Future by Ben Brucato, senior director of Engagement, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA),