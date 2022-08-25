Mister Transmission holds second Classic Car Show

Canadian automotive repair chain Mister Transmission brought back its Classic Car Show for a second year.

Held at its head office in Richmond Hill, Ontario, the event featured 35 classic cars — from a 1963 Chevrolet Stingrays to a 2019 Corvette Z-06 — and 75 guests.

The event was open to the community. Attendees poured in to check out the cars, enjoy the music, grab some lunch and take part in prize draws, which included, gift cards, gas cards and a Bose speaker sponsored by SirusXM. Some even brought their own classic cars, which were welcomed to be part of the show.

Franchisees at the show were asked to judge the classic cars on display and pick their favourite 12 — the top picks will be featured in the company’s 2023 calendar. Two cars chosen are from the general public.

All the funds raised from this event were donated to the Mister Transmission Charitable Fund, which supports local children and youth from a health, hardship, education and community perspective.

Please see photos from the event in our gallery below…

Mister Transmission 2022 Annual Classic Car Show