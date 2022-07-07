Milwaukee Tool shows off latest innovations for ASPs

Featuring a new format, which included a more intimate setting, Milwaukee Tool hosted professionals from various trade industries as part of its first in-person Pipeline event recently.

Pros from automotive, construction, electrical, plumbing and heating, cooling and air conditioning gathered from across North America in Milwaukee. The event featured a tour of the company’s global headquarters in nearby Brookfield where trades professionals learned about Milwaukee Tools’ history, evolution to cordless technology and how it works to be innovative.

Guests were then brought to Redline, where they saw presentations from Milwaukee Tool experts who gave further industry-specific information about how particular tools are helping pros in those trades. For example, a colour match light was featured, along with a tire inflator, polishers and ratchets. There were also demonstrations comparing Milwaukee Tool products to competitors. Attendees were also able to test out tools for themselves.

The event also featured various social events at local establishments where pros could network with Milwaukee Tool leaders, experts and those working in other trades.

The company emphasized its battery technology evolution as well as its “disruptive innovation” where it introduces new tools to help professionals. It has more recently placed an emphasis on growing in the automotive space.

As a way to help with the shortage of professionals in the trades, Milwaukee Tool notes it invests money into working with trade groups and invest in attracting, training and working to retain the next generation of workers.

The Pipeline format was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual format. This was the first in-person version. Previously, the event was known as the New Product Showcase, which was a single, large showcase event. Pipeline is designed to be more intimate and vertical-focused, and will happen multiple times a year.

Please see photos from the event below…

Milwaukee Tool Pipeline 2022