Milwaukee showcases new tools at Pipeline

New tools, more power and better efficiency are what Milwaukee Tool is highlighting they’re bringing to trades professionals of all stripes, including automotive service professionals.

Milwaukee Tool held its annual Pipeline event on August 8, hosting media, trades pros and influencers who got to hear about the company’s latest innovations and product announcements before getting to test out tools for themselves.

Attendees were given a welcome package of Milwaukee gear before an evening welcome reception the night before at the company’s new head office in downtown Milwaukee. A large red ‘beehive’ style wall with a white Milwaukee logo adorns the entrance as well as the atrium inside. A classic motorcycle in Milwaukee’s red and white colours — and equipped with a Packout case — sits at the entrance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

Leaders from Milwaukee Tool officially kicked Pipeline off the event at a new space dedicated to the event. President Steve Richman kicked things off by talking about the company’s history, culture, focus on core users and the change the company has undertaken in the last 18 years.

It was Andrew Lentz, vice president of product management, who then unveiled the big announcement of the day: The new line of RedLithium Forge batteries. When released, they’ll be available for MX18 and MX Fuel tools.

On the M18 side, the batteries will offer a 15-minute recharge time to 80 per cent capacity. It also will offer more power and longer life. The battery was on display in the Automotive and Equipment Maintenance section of the show floor for attendees to strap to a tool and try it out for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

Following the morning presentations, everyone moved to the show floor to hear specific presentations about announcements in various trades. In addition to automotive, there was electrical, plumbing, HVAC, outdoor equipment, carpentry and general contracting. Booths were also set up for Packout equipment as well as workwear.

On the automotive side, torque wrenches and recently-announced Hex Impact Driver and Compact Brushless half-inch drills were on display and ready to be demo’d by attendees. Other products that are set to be released in the near future were also showcased, such as the new taps and dies and the upcoming torque impact wrench, insider ratchet, borescope and long reach, long reach hose grip and snap ring pliers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

The event wrapped up with an evening dinner and entertainment.

It was the third edition of the Pipeline event. Two were held last year. Previously, the company held a New Product Showcase but adjusted the format in 2022.

Check out the various highlights on our Instagram page and the photo gallery below…

Milwaukee Pipeline 2023