Mercedes-Benz brings electric Sprinter vans to Canada

Canadian delivery fleets will have a new electric option starting in the second half of the year. Mercedes-Benz Vans is launching an all-new electric Sprinter cargo van with a 400-kilometre range.

The vehicle is a long-wheelbase (170 inches) cargo van with a high roof. It is equipped with the largest battery available, which has a usable capacity of 113 kilowatt hours. The load capacity is 14 cubic metres, with a payload of 1,190 kg, while the permissible gross vehicle weight is 4.25 tonnes.

The eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current has a maximum output of 9.6 kilowatts. The new eSprinter can be charged with up to 1154 kilowatts at fast-charging stations. Fast charging means charging from 10 to 80 percent of full capacity takes around 42 minutes for the 113 kWh battery.

The all-new design of the van is based on modular architecture. The front module, a uniformly designed front section, includes all high-voltage components and can be combined with all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size.

The module for the integrated high-voltage battery is located in the underbody to save space. The battery location between the axles, together with the robust battery housing, results in a low centre of gravity, which has a positive influence on handling and increases driving safety.

The third pillar of the modular design is the rear module with the electrically driven rear axle. Following the principle of the common parts strategy, this is used in all variants of the all-new eSprinter. The compact and powerful electric motor is also integrated into the rear module.

The van will be built first in Charleston, South Carolina, with additional plants coming online in Düsseldorf, Germany, and European-only production in Ludwigsfelde, Germany. Mercedes-Benz has invested around 350 million euros in the all-new eSprinter. Around 50 million euros will be invested in each of the three plants in Charleston, Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde to adapt production.