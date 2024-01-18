Mazda joins Tesla charging network

Another automaker has adopted the same electric vehicle standard on which Tesla’s vehicles work.

Mazda announced an agreement with to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for charging ports on the company’s battery electric vehicles launched in North America starting in 2025.

In the summer, Ford announced it had reached the same deal with Tesla. General Motors soon followed suit.

Mazda said that it will drive adoption of NACS to provide customers with a broader range of charging options.

By partnering with Tesla, these automakers will have access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America. Mazda did not say if it, as Ford is doing, will provide current BEV owners an adapter to connect its vehicles to the NACS system.