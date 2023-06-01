Ford to use Tesla’s EV charging network

Ford and Tesla have agreed on a partnership that will see the Detroit-based automaker adopt Tesla chargers on its electric vehicles, making them accessible to Tesla’s network.

It’s a move that surprised many industry analysts who have noted Tesla’s preference to operate in its own bubble and ignore attempts to standardize the industry in areas such as chargers.

CEOs from both companies announced that future Ford EVs — such as the Mach-E and Lightning — will incorporate the Tesla connector from 2025. Current Ford EV owners in Canada and the U.S. will be able to access 12,000 Superchargers starting in the spring of next year via a CCS-to-Tesla connector.

The move gives Ford access to Tesla’s own network of charging infrastructure, giving it a market advantage over other automakers that are only able to rely on public infrastructure.

In return, Tesla will keep a large portion of revenue from the charging stations.